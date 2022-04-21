DOH reports 365 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,683,732 after the Department of Health reported 365 additional cases on Wednesday, April 20.

According to the DOH, the regions with the highest new cases reported in the last 14 days were Metro Manila, with 1105, Calabarzon with 438, Central Luzon with 327, Western Visayas with 202, and Davao Region with 151.

The provinces and cities with the highest new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days were Cavite, with 198, Manila with 169, Quezon City with 142, Paranaque with 123, and Pasay with 121.

The total recoveries so far, the DOH said, are at 3,605,879.

Total COVID-19 deaths are at 59,990.

The DOH has said the Philippines has yet to detect any case of the new COVID-19 Omicron XE strain, which the World Health Organization has said could be more transmissible than Omicron BA.2.