DOH reports 3,181 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 3000 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

According to the Department of Health, the 3181 additional cases pushed the total cases to 3813952.

Of these, 36035 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 15804.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 10049, Central Luzon with 5102, Western Visayas with 2760 and Central Visayas with 2147.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 3478, followed by Cavite with 3387, Laguna with 2914, Manila with 1905 and Rizal with 1807.

Recoveries rose to 3717028.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60889.