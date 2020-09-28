DOH reports 3,073 more COVID-19 cases; PHL tally at 307,288

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 307,000 mark after the Department of Health reported additional 3073 cases today.

The DOH said of the 307,288, 49,242 were active.

Of these, 86.4 percent were mild, 8.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent severe, and 3.4 percent critical.

Of the 3,073 newly-reported cases, 1158 came from Metro Manila, 225 from Cavite, 203 from Laguna, 173 from Rizal, and 169 from Batangas.

Recoveries rose to 252,665 including the 163 reported today.

The death toll is now at 5381, including the 37 additional ones.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce Metro Manila’s quarantine classification this week.

So far, it is under a less stringent general community quarantine.