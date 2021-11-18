DOH reports 305 more COVID-19 deaths; PHL COVID-19 cases rise to 2,821,753

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,821,753 on Thursday, Nov. 18, after the Department of Health reported 1297 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 23158 were active.

Of these, 58.5 percent were mild, 4.1 percent were asymptomatic, 5.2 percent were critical, 12.2 percent were severe, and 19.96 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2752173 with the additional 1956 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 46422 with the additional 305 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

However, health authorities have cautioned against complacency, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still in the midst.

Fully vaccinated health care workers are also allowed to get booster shots following scientific studies showing that vaccine efficacy wanes from five to seven months after the second dose was administered.