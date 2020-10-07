DOH reports 2,825 more COVID-19 cases; PHL tally at 329,637

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 329,637 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, after the Department of Health reported 2,825 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases, 49,989 were active.

Of these, 85.9 percent were mild, 9.4 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent severe, and 3.3 percent critical.

Of the 2,825 additional cases, the DOH said ,233 or 79 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (September 24 – October 7, 2020).

Metro Manila had 1,031 of the newly-reported cases, while Cavite had 243.

Batangas had 238, Bulacan 173, and Rizal 159.

Recoveries rose to 273, 723 including the 437 recorded today.

Sixty additional deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 5,925.