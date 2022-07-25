DOH reports 2,778 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila logs highest number of new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days with 12,440

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 2,778 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 25.

According to the Department of Health, the additional cases pushed the total cases to 3,755,403.

Of these, 27625 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 12,440.

Calabarzon followed suit, with 7876, followed by Central Luzon with 3600, Western Visayas with 2501, and Central Visayas with 1414.

Of the cities and provinces, Cavite registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 2,710, followed by Quezon City with 2623, Laguna with 2027 and Rizal with 1610.

Makati followed suit, with 1520.

Recoveries rose to 3667084.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 60694.