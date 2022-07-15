DOH reports 2,588 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila logs 8,971 new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 2,000 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 15.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 2588 cases pushed the total cases to 3727970.

Of these, 18090 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 8971.

Calabarzon followed suit with 4640 new cases, Central Luzon with 1899, Western Visayas with 1872, and Central Visayas with 821.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1745, followed by Cavite with 1642, Makati with 1142, Manila with 1135, and Laguna with 1097.

COVID-19 recoveries rose to 3649239.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60641.