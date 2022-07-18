DOH reports 2,560 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila with 9,713 new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 2,000 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, July 17.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 2560 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3733101.

Of these, 19873 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 9713.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 5420, Central Luzon with 2261, Western Visayas with 2071, and Central Visayas with 910 new cases.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1886, followed by Cavite with 1827, Laguna with 1316 and Makati with 1201.

Manila followed suit with 1170 new cases in the last 14 days.

The COVID-19 recovery tally is at 3652587.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60641.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.