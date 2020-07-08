DOH reports 2,539 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday; total at 50,359

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has breached the 50,000 mark—with 50359 cases—after the Department of Health reported 2539 cases on Wednesday night.

The DOH said of the 50,359 total cases, 36457 were active cases.

Of the 2539, 1922 were fresh cases, or cases where test results were reported to the patients within the last three days.

Over 600–or 617—were late cases, or cases where results to patients were released four days ago or more.

Of the 1922 fresh cases, 883 were from Metro Manila, 369 from Region 7, and 670 from other areas.

Of the 617 late cases, 183 were from Metro Manila, 74 from Region 7, and 360 from other areas.

The DOH noted a spike in cases in the Metro Rail Transit and a construction site, and continuous clustering in several barangays.

“The event-based surveillance report showed the following: NCR had 6 new barangays with clustering, 1 in Cebu City, 1 in Mandaue City, 1 in Palawan, and 1 in Albay,” the DOH said.

The country has so far reported 12588 recoveries, including the 202 recoveries reported on Wednesday.

Five deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1314.

The DOH said of the five deaths, two or 40 percent, occurred in July.