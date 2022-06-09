DOH reports 252 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)– The Department of Health reported over 200 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

With the additional 252 cases, the country’s tally rose to 3692336.

According to DOH data, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness, with 1246.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 373, Central Luzon with 201, Western Visayas with 154, and SOCCSKSARGEN with 96.

Of the provinces and cities, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 216, Makati with 181, Manila with 175, Cavite with 139, and Parañaque with 103.

COVID-19 recoveries are at 3629351.

The death toll is pegged at 60456.