DOH reports 2,426 additional COVID-19 cases; total at 311,694

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 311,000 mark on Wednesday, Sept. 30, after the Department of Health reported 2426 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 311,694, 52702 were active.

Of these, 86.4 percent were mild, 9.0 asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 3.2 percent critical.

Of the 2426 newly-announced cases, 887 were from Metro Manila, 201 from Cavite, 147 from Rizal, 115 from Negros Occidental, and 99 from Batangas.

The DOH said recoveries rose to 253488, including the 585 additional ones.

Fifty-eight deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5504.