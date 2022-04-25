DOH reports 213 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,684,712 after the Department of Health reported 213 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 25.
According to DOH’s COVID-19 tracker, the top regions with the highest tally of new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days were the following:
- Metro Manila: 1069
- Calabarzon: 436
- Central Luzon: 274
- Western Visayas: 147
- Davao Region: 133
The following cities had the highest tally of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days:
- Cavite:179
- Manila: 161
- Quezon City: 154
- Pasay: 111
- Paranaque: 108
COVID-19 recoveries are now at 3,611,879.
COVID-19 deaths in the country have reached 60,194.
Earlier, the DOH noted what it said was an uptick in COVID-19 cases in 13 areas.
It said the uptick needed to be monitored, and may be attributed to people’s movement during the holidays and campaign sorties, among others.