DOH reports 213 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,684,712 after the Department of Health reported 213 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 25.

According to DOH’s COVID-19 tracker, the top regions with the highest tally of new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days were the following:

Metro Manila: 1069

Calabarzon: 436

Central Luzon: 274

Western Visayas: 147

Davao Region: 133

The following cities had the highest tally of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days:

Cavite:179

Manila: 161

Quezon City: 154

Pasay: 111

Paranaque: 108

COVID-19 recoveries are now at 3,611,879.

COVID-19 deaths in the country have reached 60,194.

Earlier, the DOH noted what it said was an uptick in COVID-19 cases in 13 areas.

It said the uptick needed to be monitored, and may be attributed to people’s movement during the holidays and campaign sorties, among others.