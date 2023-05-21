DOH reports 2,080 new COVID-19 cases

Thirteen additional deaths recorded

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health on Saturday, May 20, recorded 2080 new COVID-19 cases.

With the addition, the total COVID-19 cases reported in the country stands at 4125716.

The active tally is at 16503.

The regions with the highest number of cases reported in the recent two weeks were the National Capital Region (NCR) with 10,006.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 5,607, Central Luzon with 1,912, Western Visayas with 1,401, and Bicol Region with 900.

Recoveries rose to 4042747.

Thirteen new fatalities were reported, pushing the death toll to 66466.