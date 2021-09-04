DOH reports 20,741 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2061084 on Saturday, Sept. 4, after the Department of Health reported 20741 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 94.7 percent were mild, 1.6 percent moderate, 1.9 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent severe, and 0.6 percent critical.

Recoveries rose to 1869376, including the additional 21962 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 34062, with the additional 189 deaths.

Metro Manila and other areas are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Sept 7.