DOH reports 20,310 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,040,568 after the Department of Health reported 20,310 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, Sept. 3.

This is the second highest single day record of new COVID cases in the country after the record high 22,366 cases last Aug. 30.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 158,994 are active.

Of these, 96.5 percent are mild, 1.1 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent critical, 1 percent severe, and 0.92 percent are moderate.

Recoveries are now at 1,847,701, with the addition of 7,710 recoveries. This was a significant drop after six successive days of more than 10,000 recorded recoveries. The highest number of recoveries reported in a single day for this past week was on Aug. 28 at 19,191 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country climbed to 33,873 including the additional 183 deaths.

Earlier, the DOH said COVID-19 cases may peak mid-September.

Metro Manila and other areas are under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until Sept. 7.

The government imposed the community quarantine in a bid to arrest the spread of the Delta variant, which is highly transmissible.

The World Health Organization has said the variant was now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the Philippines.

It said a Delta variant community transmission has been monitored, with links no longer found among Delta variant cases.

