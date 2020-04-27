DOH reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, total at 7777

Recoveries widen lead over deaths

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health has reported 198 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total to 7777.

According to the DOH, 70 new recoveries were also reported.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 932.

Ten new deaths were also recorded, with a total of 511, the DOH said.

The DOH earlier said it was still early to say the country was flattening the COVID-19 curve but that there were “indications.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in selected areas, including Metro Manila, to May 15.

He said he would lift the ECQ as soon as a vaccine was made available.

The President earlier announced a P10-million reward for the discovery of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He later increased this to at least P50 million.