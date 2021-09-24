DOH reports 18,659 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2453328 after the Department of Health reported 18659 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 175324 are active.

Recoveries rose to 2240599 with the addition of 9088 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 37405, with no additional deaths reported due to technical issues in COVIDKaya, the DOH data platform.

According to DOH data, the country’s intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients are still at high risk.

Around 77% of the total 4,400 ICU beds in the country are occupied.

More than 70 percent of the 16,000 ward beds in the country, meanwhile, are being used.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila could rise to over 58,000 by the end of the month.