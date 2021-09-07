DOH reports 18,012 more COVID-19 cases; PHL COVID-19 tally now at 2,121,308

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,121,308 after the Department of Health reported 18,012 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 92 percent were mild, 3.4 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent critical, 1.4 percent severe, and 2.49 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,928,173, including the additional 18945 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 34,498 with the addition of 161 deaths.

Earlier, the DOH said all areas in Metro Manila except for Manila are under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the highest alert level, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospital bed utilization.

Manila, the DOH said, is under an alert level 3, which means that, while it had moderate to critical risk for COVID-19, its hospital bed utilization was below 70 percent.