DOH reports 1,745 more COVID-19 cases, 188 additional deaths

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3657342 after the Department of Health reported 1745 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on February 22, while three labs did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

Of the total cases, the DOH said 55079 were active.

Of these, 637 were asymptomatic, 49927 were mild, 2788 were moderate, 1428 were severe, and 299 were critical.

The recovery tally is now at 3546098 with the additional 2045 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll also increased with the additional 188 deaths.

The DOH said of the 188 additional deaths, 94 occurred in February 2022 (50%), 36 in January 2022 (19%), 2 in December 2021 (1%), 1 in November 2021 (1%), 6 in October 2021 (3%), 44 in September 2021 (23%), 4 in August 2021 (2%), and 1 in June 2021 (1%) due to late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya.

“Moreover, 126 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

The department urged the public to exercise caution, noting that the threat of COVID-19 has not been eradicated.

“Bagkus, dapat natin ipagpatuloy ang tamang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards at lagging magsuot ng facemask, mag physical distancing, at maghugas ng kamay,” it said.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.