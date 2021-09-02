DOH reports 16,621 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 2,020,484 on Thursday, Sept. 2, after the Department of Health reported 16,621 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 146510 were active.

Of these, 96.2 percent were mild cases, 1.1 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 1.1 percent severe, and 0.99 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,840,294 including the additional 10965 recoveries.

According to the DOH, 66 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 33680 including the additional 148 deaths.

Metro Manila and other areas are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Sept. 7.

The World Health Organization has said the highly transmissible Delta variant was the dominant COVID-19 variant in the Philippines.

It confirmed a Delta variant community transmission, as there are no longer links found between Delta variant cases.