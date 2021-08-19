DOH reports 14,895 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,791,003 on Thursday, Aug. 19, after the Department of Health reported 14,895 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 11720 were active.

Of these, 95.3 percent were mild, 1.8 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent were critical, 1.3 percent were severe, and 0.67 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1648402 including the additional 8248 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 308811 including the additional 258 deaths.

On Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce on Friday, Aug. 20, whether to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila or impose a less stringent modified enhanced community quarantine.

The ECQ in Metro Manila is expected to end on Friday.