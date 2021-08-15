DOH reports 14,749 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)– COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,741,616 after the Department of Health reported 14,749 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 102748 were active.

Of these, 95.9 percent were mild, 1.1 percent asymptomatic, 0.8 percent were critical, 1.3 percent severe, and 0.93 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1608528 including the additional 10720 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 30340 including the additional 270 ones.

On Sunday, the DOH confirmed the Philippines’ first Lambda variant case.

Additional variant cases were also reported.

Metro Manila is under an enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20.