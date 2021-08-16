DOH reports 14,610 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,755,846 after the Department of Health reported 14,610 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 106672 were active.

Of these, 96.1 percent were mild, 0.9 percent were asymptomatic, 0.7 percent were critical, 1.3 percent were severe and 0.89 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1618808 including the additional 10674 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 30366 including the additional 27 deaths.

The DOH has said almost all regions in the Philippines have Delta variant cases.

The department has said the Delta variant was highly transmissible, with a Delta variant-positive person infecting as many as eight people in one sitting.

The OCTA research group has said the COVID-19 reproduction rate in the Philippines was at 1.5, with the possibility of new cases reaching as high as 16,000 next week.