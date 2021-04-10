DOH reports 12,674 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 853209 on Saturday, April 10, after the Department of Health reported 12674 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 190245 were active.

Of these, 97.2 percent were mild, 1.7 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent severe, 0.4 percent critical, and 0.26 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 648220, including the additional 593 ones.

The death toll is now at 14744, with the addition of 225 deaths.

The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the Palace to re-impose an enhanced community quarantine over the Greater Manila Area.

The ECQ was supposed to end on April 4 but it was extended for another week.

The extended ECQ is supposed to end on April 11.