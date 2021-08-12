DOH reports 12,439 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Detected COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 1,700,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 12,439 more cases.

The DOH said 116 duplicate cases were removed from the total case count.

“Moreover, 3 cases previously tagged as recoveries have been validated to be active cases, and 85 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 87663 were active cases.

Of these, 95.3 percent were mild, 1.2 percent asymptomatic, 0.9 percent critical, 1.5 percent severe, and 1.08 percent were moderate.

Data from the DOH showed that 69 percent of the intensive care unit beds nationwide are being used.

Meanwhile, 49 percent of the mechanical ventilators are occupied.

In Metro Manila, 68 percent of the ICU beds are being used by patients.

Over half, or 52 percent, of the mechanical ventilators are in use.

Recoveries rose to 1583161 including the additional 6090 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 29539, including the additional 165 deaths.

Metro Manila is under an enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20 in a bid to curb the transmission of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant.