DOH reports 1,223 more COVID-19 cases, 128 additional deaths

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,660,020 after the Department of Health reported 1,223 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 53,934 were active.

Of these, 597 were asymptomatic, 48842 were mild, 2780 were moderate, 1417 were severe, and 298 were critical.

Over 2000, or 2400, more recoveries were reported, pushing the total recoveries to 3549735.

Over 100, or 128, more deaths were reported, pushing the total COVID-19 death toll to 56351.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

The Metro Manila Council composed of 17 mayors in cities and a municipality in the region have recommended that the region be placed under a COVID-19 alert level 1 starting March.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will discuss the Metro Manila Council’s recommendation.

An announcement is expected over the weekend.