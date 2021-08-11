DOH reports 12,021 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases in PHL now over 81,000

(Eagle News) — Detected COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,688,040 after the Department of Health reported 12,021 new cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 81399 were active.

Of these, 94.8 percent were mild, 1.5 percent asymptomatic, 1. percent critical, 1.6 percent severe, and 1.15 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,577,267 including the additional 9,591 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 29374 including the additional 154 deaths.

The DOH has confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the country.

On Wednesday, health authorities in Cebu confirmed the local transmission of the variant in the province.

The DOH said 41 areas were also under alert level 4 due to the high healthcare utilization rate.

These areas are:

Metro Manila: Las Piñas, Malabon, Makati, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, San Juan, Pateros, Quezon City, Taguig, Valenzuela

Cordillera: Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet

Region 1: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte

Region 2: Cagayan, Quirino

Region 3: Angeles City, Pampanga, Tarlac

Region 4A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Lucena City, Rizal

Region 5: Naga City

Region 6: Aklan, Iloilo, Iloilo City

Region 7: Cebu, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Siquijor

Region 8: Ormoc City

Region 10: Bukidnon, Cagayan De Oro City, Camiguin

Region 12: General Santos City, South Cotabato

Metro Manila is under an enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20.