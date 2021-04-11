DOH reports 11,681 more COVID-19 cases; total at 864,868

(Eagle News)–Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 864,868 on Sunday, April 11, after the Department of Health reported 11,681 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 146519 were active.

Of these, 96.8 percent were mild, 1.7 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent were critical, 0.6 percent severe, and 0.34 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 703404 including the 55204 additional ones.

Over 200, or 201, more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 14945.

The Palace on Sunday announced the enhanced community quarantine in the Greater Manila Area would no longer be extended.

Instead, Metro Manila, Bulacan,Cavite, Laguna and Rizal would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine starting April 12 to April 30.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the differences between the two would be explained in the Palace regular briefing on Monday.