DOH reports 11,290 more COVID-19 recoveries; COVID-19 cases at 407,838

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 407,000 mark on Sunday, Nov. 15, after the Department of Health reported 1530 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 407838 total cases, 25677 or 6.3 percent were active.

Of these, 82.5 percent were mild, 8.4 percent asymptomatic, 5.6 percent critical, 3.2 percent severe, and 0.2 percent moderate.

Over 1000, or 1335, tested positive for COVID-19 today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Cavite with 90, Rizal with 84, Manila with 79, Davao City with 78, and Taguig with 73.

Recoveries rose to 374,329, including the 11290 additional recoveries.

Forty-one additional deaths pushed the death toll to 7832.

The Department of Health has said COVID-19 cases in the country are so far decreasing.

It, however, warned the public against being complacent, saying a spike could again be seen if social distancing and other health protocols were not followed.