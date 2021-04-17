DOH reports 11,101 more COVID-19 cases in PHL

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 926052 on Saturday, April 17, after the Department of Health reported 11101 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 203710 were active.

Of these, 96 percent were mild, 2.9 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent severe, 0.4 percent critical, and 0.29 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 706532,including the additional 799 ones.

The death toll is now at 15810,with the additional 72 deaths.

The Philippines vaccination drive is ongoing, as the country continues to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The government had said it was aiming to have 50 to 60 percent of the population inoculated to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, thereby giving indirect protection to the rest.