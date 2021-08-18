DOH reports 11,085 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,776,495 after the Department of Health reported 11,085 additional cases.

According to recent DOH data, of the total cases, 105,151 were active.

Of these, 96 percent were mild, 1 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent critical, 1.3 percent were severe, and 0.91 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,640,721 including the additional 11,628 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Philippines is now at 30,623 including the additional 161 deaths.

The Metro Manila Council has refrained from giving a recommendation on whether to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, saying it would defer to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases decision.

The ECQ in Metro Manila is expected to end on Aug. 20.