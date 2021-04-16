DOH reports 10,726 more COVID-19 cases; total now at 914,971

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 914,971 on Friday, April 16, after the Department of Health reported 10,726 additional cases.

DOH data showed of the total cases, 193476 were active.

Of these, 96 percent were mild, 2.9 percent asymptomatic, 0.4 percent critical, 0.5 percent severe, and 0.3 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 705757, with the additional 650 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 15738 with the addition of 135 COVID-19 deaths.

The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, amid an ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive that has so far seen several medical workers, senior citizens and persons with co-morbidities inoculated.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month in a bid to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Also under the MECQ are Santiago City, Isabela, Quirino province and Abra.

The following, on the other hand, are under a general community quarantine during the same period:

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Batangas

Quezon province

Tacloban City

Iligan City

Davao City

Lanao Del Sur

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine.