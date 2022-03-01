DOH reports 1,067 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,555,016 on Tuesday, March 1, after the Department of Health reported 1,067 additional cases.

The DOH said according to the latest report, all laboratories were operational on February 27, 2022 while nine laboratories have not submitted data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

“Please note that lower reported numbers and positivity rate today are because these are Sunday laboratory outputs, which traditionally have the lowest outputs per week,” the department said.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 51592 were active.

Of these, 489 were asymptomatic, 46609 were mild, 2779 were moderate, 1417 were severe, and 298 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 3,555,016 with the addition of 1652 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 56451.

Metro Manila was placed under a COVID-19 alert level 1 starting Tuesday, March 1.

The DOH reminded the public not to remain complacent, with the COVID-19 virus still circulating despite the lowering of the alert level.

“Instead, we should continue to properly comply with minimum public health standards and by wearing face masks, physical distancing, and washing hands,” the department said.

“Once feeling symptoms, IMMEDIATELY ISOLATE and test. Remember the right test at the right time,” it added.