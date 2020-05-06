DOH reminds employees to observe social distancing, health protocols upon return to workplaces

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reminded employees to be mindful of physical distancing and other health protocols when they return to work, to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Sa napipintong pag-angat ng lockdown sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Metro Manila at pagbabalik trabaho ng karamihan, mahalaga ang kooperasyon ng bawat isa sa pagsunod sa mga health protocol upang maiwasan natin ang isa pang outbreak at mabalewala ang ating mga pinaghirapan nitong mga nakaraang linggo ng lockdown“, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual presser on Tuesday, May 5.

(Translation: In view of the anticipated lifting of the lockdown in different areas of Metro Manila and the return to work of the majority, cooperation in the observance of health protocols is of utmost importance, to prevent antoher outbreak and so as not to waste everything we have worked for during the past few weeks.)

Employees who will be returning to work were reminded to wear face masks at all times, and to remove them only when eating or drinking.

Vergeire said that employers shall provide the face masks for their employees.

“Tiyakin na alam ng bawat isang empleyado ang tamang pagsuot at pagtanggal ng face mask upang hindi kumalat ang virus na nasa mask (Ensure that each employee knows the proper way to wear and remove face masks so as to prevent the virus from spreading)”, she added.

Physical distancing, or maintaining a distance of more than one meter, should be observed at all times, as well as frequently and face-to-face interactions with co-workers and clients.

Work areas must be disinfected as well, preferably once every two hours.

“Para sa mga employer, kailangan po ng kooperasyon ninyo sa Department of Labor and Employment sa pagsubaybay sa mga sakit o pinsala sa mga empleyado ninyo upang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng bawat empleyado (For employers, your cooperation with the Department of Labor and Employment is needed in monitoring your employees’ illnesses and other injuries, to ensure that their needs will be met)”, Vergeire said.

– The “new normal” for workplaces –

Under the Interim Guidelines on Workplace Prevention and Control of COVID-19 signed by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, employers are required to provide the DOLE with a monthly reporting of illnesses, diseases, and injuries suffered by their employees.

In a statement, the DOLE said that all are “required to accomplish daily health symptoms form, undergo temperature check, and have them recorded in the health symptoms questionnaire.”

Visitors, on the other hand, are obliged to accomplish the ‘Visitor’s Health Checklist Form’ available at the DOLE’s website.

Those with a temperature of more than 37.5 centigrade will be isolated in a pre-identified area and not allowed to enter workplace premises, and those suspected of having COVID-19 must be brought to the nearest hospital, if needed.

“Private establishments are also mandated to implement alternative work arrangements, such as working-hour shifts, work from home (WFH), where feasible, and on a rotation basis”, the DOLE statement said.

‘At risk’ employees and vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, those with co-morbidities and pre-existing illnesses or high-risk pregnancies, are encouraged to work from home.

