DOH: Remaining three Filipinos from Japan being observed for symptoms of respiratory illness test negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The remaining three Filipino repatriates from Japan who were being observed for symptoms of a respiratory disease have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

This was according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who gave a television interview.

“They turned out negative, according to the latest report from (the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine),” Duque said.

He said the test results would be validated.

Earlier ten Filipinos who were repatriated from Japan and who were being monitored for symptoms already tested negative for the disease.

The Philippine government has repatriated over 400 Filipinos from Japan, including members of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Health who assisted in the repatriation.

The Filipinos were repatriated from Japan cruise ship Diamond Princess, after one of the ship’s passengers who disembarked and went on a bus tour in Kyushu tested positive for the virus.

The group is undergoing another 14-day quarantine at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

The DOH said the remaining Filipinos on board the ship who have tested negative for the virus will be repatriated again soon.