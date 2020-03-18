DOH records six new COVID-19 cases; Of total number of cases, 7 recover

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Wednesday, March 18, recorded six new coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country, bringing the total number of those infected to 193.

Of the total number of cases, the DOH said seven have recovered and 14 have died.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the country under a state of calamity in order to mobilize the government’s resources against COVID-19.

Under the proclamation declaring the state of calamity, this could last for six months unless it is lifted earlier by the President.