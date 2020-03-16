DOH records new COVID-19 death, bringing total to 12; number of confirmed COVID-19 cases still at 140

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health has reported an additional death due to the 2019 coronavirus disease, bringing the total to 12.

In a statement, the DOH identified the fatality as Patient 12, a 56-year-old Filipino male who died of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

According to the DOH, Patient 12, who was reported to have preexisting asthma, began experiencing fever and cough on February 29.

He tested positive for the disease on March 9 and was confined at the Makati Medical Center.

He died on Sunday evening.

Earlier, the DOH said the country has recorded 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases.