DOH recommends extension of state of calamity in PHL due to COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health has recommended an extension of the COVID-19 state of calamity in the country.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Ma. Rosario Vergeire, this was contained in a memorandum submitted to the Office of the President.

The current state of calamity due to COVID-19 is set to expire on December 31, 2022.

This was after President Bongbong Marcos extended the same when he took over from then-President Rodrigo Duterte, who had earlier placed the country under a state of calamity due to the disease until September 22, 2022.

According to Vergeire, the current recommendation was “in consideration of the fact that the CDC bill was not enacted on time.”

She was referring to a measure that proposed the creation of the country’s own Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Vergeire said the DOH was just awaiting the response to the memorandum.