DOH: Preventive health measures effective to slow down COVID-19 as quarantine measures lifted

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health (DOH) is confident that preventive health measures put in place to contain COVID-19 will be effective to slow the spread of the disease, as quarantine measures are gradually lifted in various areas in the country.

“Kung tayo man ay payagang lumabas, kumpiyansa po ang Kagawaran ng Kalusugan na ang ating mga preventive measures ay magiging epektibo (Even if we are allowed to go out, the Department of Health is confident that our preventive measures will be effective),” DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual presser on Tuesday, May 12.

Vergeire said that while the battle against COVID-19 will only end when a vaccine is developed, the spread of the disease can be contained in case there a new rise in the number of cases occurs.

“Sinasabi ng pandaigdigang datos na kapag na-lift o na-relax and quarantine o lockdown, magkakaroon ng muling pagtaaas ng kaso ng COVID-19. Nakita po natin ito mula sa mga bansang South Korea, Japan, China, at Singapore (Worldwide data states that when the quarantine or lockdown is lifted or relax, there will be another rise in COVID-19 cases. We saw this happen to South Korea, Japan, China, and Singapore.)”, Vergeire said.

Vergeire assured that the DOH as well as other agencies and private sector partners are doing their best to improve the government’s efforts in testing, isolation, hospital capacity, equipment and manpower, in case the same happens to the Philippines once quarantine measures are relaxed.

She added that the public’s cooperation and observance of prescribed health protocols is paramount at this time.

“Alalahanin lang po natin na mag-physical distancing, magsuot ng mask, palagiang maghugas ng kamay, at panatilihin ang proper hygiene, at sumunod sa tamang paraan ng pag-ubo o pagbahing (Just always remember to observe physical distancing, wear masks, always wash our hands, and maintain proper hygiene and the proper way to cough or sneeze,” Vergeire said.

– Rise in cases expected as more tests conducted –

Vergeire reiterated that as more tests are conducted, the number of COVID-19 cases are also expected to rise.

“Huwag po tayong mabahala. Hindi po natin ito gagamiting batayan para makita kung apektado tayo o hindi. Ang titingnan po natin kung bumabagal na po ang pagkalat ng virus ay tinatawag po nating positivity rate (Do not be alarmed. We will not use this as basis to see whether or not we are affected. What we will look at to see whether the spread of the virus is slowing down is the positivity rate)”, the DOH spokesperson said.

She added that positivity rate, and not number of the cases, is the basis used in saying that the Philippines is flattening the curve of COVID-19.

“Bukas po ay sisimulan na nating ipakita sa ating mga manonood ang trend ng pagbaba ng ating positivity rate (Tomorrow we will start showing to our viewers the downward trend of our positivity rate),” she stated.

