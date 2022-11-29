DOH: Philippines logged 8,032 new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 21 to 27

(Eagle News) — The Philippines posted 8,032 new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 21 to 27.

According to the Department of Health, this represents an average of 1,147 daily cases for the week.

The average is 0.3 percent higher than the cases registered from Nov. 14 to 20.

According to the DOH, from Nov. 14 to 27, 17 deaths also occurred.

These are apart from the additional 120 deaths reported since July 2020.

New recoveries for the week were at 937.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country is now at 4,034,658.