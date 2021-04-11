DOH, PGC, UP-NIH: 192 South Africa, 170 UK variant cases detected in most recent COVID-19 genome sequencing

19 additional PHL variant cases, 1 Brazil variant case also found

(Eagle News) — Authorities reported 170 United Kingdom variant cases, 192 South African variant cases, and one Brazil variant case in the most recent COVID-19 genome sequencing.

The Department of Health, University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center , and the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health said also detected during the sequencing were 19 Philippine variant cases.

The DOH, PGC and UP-NIH said of the 170 additional UK variant cases, eight were returning Overseas Filipinos, 119 local cases, while it was still unclear whether the remaining 43 cases were local cases or ROFs.

Of the total additional UK variant cases, two have so far died while 168 have recovered.

As for the additional 192 South African variant cases, one was an ROF, 143 local cases, while authorities were still determining whether the remaining 43 are local cases or ROFs.

Of the total additional South African variant cases, three have died and 187 have recovered.

According to the authorities, the single additional Brazil variant case detected was an ROF from Brazil with a current address in SOCCKSKSARGEN.

Of the 19 additional Philippine variant cases, two were ROFs, 10 were local cases, and 7 cases were being verified.

All of these Philippine variant cases have also been tagged as recoveries.

According to the DOH, UP-NIH and PGC, the variant cases were detected in two batches of 25 samples sequenced on March 28, and 1,336 samples sequenced between March 28 to April 8.

Amid the increasing number of variant cases being detected, the DOH reiterated the need for the implementation of minimum health standards, the Prevent, Detect, Isolate, Treat, and Recover strategy, and the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine to “significantly mitigate transmission of COVID-19.”

It added increased support for the national vaccination program was also a must.