DOH: Over P30 million in benefits released to health workers stricken by COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health has released the P1-million benefit of 31 health workers who died due to COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said 22 more deaths are being assessed.

Thirty-six healthcare workers who also contracted severe and critical COVID-19 received P100,000 each, while 53 are being assessed.

“We were already able to give checks for severe and critical (cases) as soon as we verify kung talagang yun ang status nila,” she said.

The benefits are contained in the Bayanihan We Heal as One Act passed by Congress in March.

Under the proposed Bayanihan to Recover As One Act, healthcare workers with mild and moderate COVID-19 will also receive a P15,000 sickness benefit.

The proposed law has yet to be signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.