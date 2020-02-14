DOH: Over 84 percent of PUIs test negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — More people who were initially probed for symptoms of the novel coronavirus in the country have tested negative for the same, the Department of Health said on Friday, Feb. 14.

In a press conference, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Vergeire said that out of the total 455 patients under investigation, 386, or more than 84 percent, have been cleared.

The DOH is awaiting the results of the tests on only 66 PUIs.

The Philippines has confirmed three cases of COVID-19; one Chinese national who passed away due to complications, his girlfriend who has been cleared of the virus after undergoing treatment, and another Chinese national who has returned to China.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed a travel ban on mainland China, where the seat of the outbreak of the virus is.

The ban was also imposed on Hong Kong and Macau, and later on Taiwan.