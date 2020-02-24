DOH: One of two Filipinos with COVID-19 in UAE “unstable”

(Eagle News) — One of the two Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is “unstable,” a Health official said on Monday, Feb. 24.

Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the patient, a 43-year-old male, had gone to the hospital as he had difficulty breathing.

“…And when he was admitted he was already intubated, ibig sabihin naka-respirator na siya,” she said.

She said the other Filipino, a 34-year-old male, was in stable condition, just like the confirmed Filipino COVID-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Fifty-nine Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan.

Their repatriation is scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The Philippines has confirmed three COVID-19 cases so far.