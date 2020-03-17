DOH official says PHL has sustained community transmission of COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Philippines has sustained community transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019, a Department of Health official said on Tuesday, March 17.

“Yung ibang mga kaso wala na siyang relasyon sa ibang kaso,” Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a television interview.

According to Vergeire, many of those with the virus were 29 years old to 59 years, the working age group.

Almost 30 to 35 percent, she said, had mild symptoms, and 9 percent were in critical condition.

The Philippines has recorded 142 COVID-19 cases, and 12 deaths.

Three of these have recovered.