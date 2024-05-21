DOH observes slight uptick in COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health has observed a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country, although it noted that all Philippine regions remain at low risk for COVID-19.

The DOH said from May 7 to 13, 877 new COVID-19 cases were reported, with an average of 125 cases reported per day.

Out of the new cases reported, seven had critical or severe diseases.

Five deaths were recorded from April 30 to May 13.

The DOH said as of May 12, 11 percent of dedicated COVID-19 beds and 13 percent of dedicated non-COVID-19 beds were occupied.

It said severe and critical COVID-19 cases admitted to hospitals total 116, based on hospital reports from the DOH Data Collection application.

“The department remains to be in close coordination with international health authorities, and its Bureau of Quarantine is keeping watch over points of entry nationwide,” the DOH said.

“The voluntary use of face masks should be done properly, along with standard precautions like handwashing, avoiding crowds, and choosing good airflow,” it added.