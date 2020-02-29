DOH: Number of repatriates from Japan with respiratory illness symptoms at 7

(Eagle News)–The number of repatriates from Japan exhibiting respiratory illness symptoms has reached seven.

This is according to Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, who gave an interview over radio dzbb on Saturday, Feb. 29.

According to Vergeire, six had sore throat while the other had cough.

Of the seven, she said four have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, but remain admitted in hospitals.

The tests on the remaining three have yet to arrive.

“Lahat naman po sila ay nasa stable condition pero may ilan na may sore throat at non-productive cough,” Vergeire said.

Over 400 were repatriated from the Japan cruise ship Diamond Princess and other personnel from the Department of Health and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

They are currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine at the New Clark City.