DOH: Number of COVID-19-infected Filipinos from Diamond Princess rises to 80

(Eagle News) — The number of Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has reached 80.

This is according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who was interviewed on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

“Karamihan diyan nasa mga ospital at pinangangasiwaan, isolated sila,” he said.

Meanwhile, over 400 Filipinos who tested negative for the virus are slated to arrive today.

The Department of Health had said they would have to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine again at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed three COVID-19 cases.