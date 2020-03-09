DOH: Not all with flu-like symptoms should have themselves tested in hospital for COVID-19

Those with no history of travel, no contact with COVID-19 case have “low risk” of contracting virus, DOH says

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Monday, March 9, said not all those who have flu-like symptoms should automatically go to the hospital to have themselves tested for the novel coronavirus.

In a press conference, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said those who have no history of travel or those who had no contact with people confirmed to have COVID-19 can just monitor themselves at home first.

She said if their symptoms progress, that’s when they can seek medical assistance.

“(Ang) walang history (of travel), di kailangang mabahala. Mababa ang risk ninyo,” she said.

“Hindi agad agarang kailangang itest ang mga tao,” she added.

Vergeire issued the remark amid the increasing number of people going to the hospitals for checkup.

The Philippines has confirmed 20 COVID-19 cases so far.