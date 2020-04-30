DOH: No such thing as immunity of specific sectors to COVID-19 virus

(Eagle News)–Anyone can be infected by the COVID-19 virus, the Department of Health reiterated on Thursday, April 30.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire issued the remark, after Presidential adviser on entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said the poor were somehow “resilient” to the virus, which has so far affected over 8000 people in the country.

According to Vergeire, while members of the middle and the upper class who usually travel were affected at the onset, “hindi natin pwedeng sabihin at hindi tayo dapat makampante na hindi ito nangyayari sa ating mga lower income class.”

She said there was also no evidence the weather affects the transmission of the virus, so it could not be said that people who work under the sun could be allowed to resume their operations.

“Wala pong ebidensiya na mayroong magiging immunity ang specific sectors of society..Walang sinisino ang virus,” Vergeire said, noting that even those who have already had it could again be infected.